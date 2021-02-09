Politics of Tuesday, 9 February 2021

Source: rainbowradioonline.com

My idea for parliament to shut down was not crazy after all - Clement Apaak

Builsa South Member of Parliament, Clement Apaak

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak has reacted to the suspension of parliamentary proceedings for three weeks following the surge in COVID-19 cases.



The legislator who had earlier called for the immediate shutdown of the House when some MPs and 50 staff had tested positive said his call was not crazy after all.



The MP after parliament decided to sit twice a week disagreed saying it would have been prudent for the House to shut down to protect the lives of others.



Some of his colleagues disagreed with him saying his approach was not the best.



However, the Speaker has announced the suspension of sitting for three weeks after some 17 MPs and 151 members of staff tested positive for the virus.



This, the Speaker said will help protect other members from catching the virus and give those with the virus chance to recover.



A communique issued by the Speaker said: “It is hoped that within this period of adjournment, the Appointments Committee would commence consideration and public hearing of the President’s nominees for ministerial appointments. By the end of the three weeks, the Appointments Committee would have submitted reports on the referral for the consideration of the House.”



Accordingly, with the exception of Hon. Members of the Appointments Committee, the Clerk to the Committee, and other supporting staff who will be engaged in the task of considering the President’s nominees for ministerial appointments, the House will take a break as from tomorrow, Wednesday, 10 February 2021 to Tuesday, 2 March 2021.



“During that period, Hon Members are to comply with the strict COVID-19 protocols and regulations. Members and staff should re-submit themselves to the Parliament Medical Centre for re-testing after two weeks from tomorrow to ascertain their status before the resumption of the House.



Meanwhile, Parliament will continue with the weekly disinfection and sanitization of the premises and precincts of Parliament.



The House is accordingly adjourned till Tuesday, 2nd March 2021 at 14 hours in the afternoon,” the statement added.



Reacting to this, Dr. Clement said he was happy the House has finally suspended sitting because they need to be alive than to be exposed to the deadly disease.



“Parliament has been shutdown till 2nd March 2021. My call for parliament to be shutdown was not crazy after all. We must be alive to represent our constituents, pass laws, and to oversee the activities of the executive. Ghana is in a crisis, COVID is ravaging our nation!”