My husband’s money is our money but my money is for me alone – Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

General News of Thursday, 29 April 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful, the wife of renowned Ghanaian optometrist Samuel Owusu-Ekuful has revealed her motivation for constantly promoting the works of Ekuful Eye Clinic, a specialized hospital owned by her husband.



Ras Mubarak, a former member of Parliament for the Kumbungu constituency has some posts on social media that accused Ursula of committing an illegality by promoting her husband’s company.



Ras Mubarak advanced in his posts that the laws that regulate members of parliament bar Ursula from endorsing a private company.



But the Communications and Digitization Minister says she finds it worthwhile to promote the company because it is a Ghanaian-owned company and also provide excellent eye care service.



She disclosed in an Asempa FM interview that she has over the years used her personal social media pages to draw attention to good solid Ghanaian brands including the famous Tunga waakye.



“I promote Tunga waakye, is it illegal? It’s a waakye joint in my constituency and I’ve promoted it several times on my page. I have also promoted a woman who sells foods from the Northern Region. Ekuful Eye Care is so far the best eye care that I’ve seen. I started wearing glasses at nine and I will turn 57 so I’m experienced so when I say a company gives quality eye services, I know what I’m saying. I’m not a beneficial owner of the company. I only happen to know the owner who is my husband. You can verify from Registrar-General, my name isn’t in the document.



Rejecting claims of being a beneficiary owner, Ursula says her marriage thrives on the ‘philosophy’ of enjoying whatever revenue her husband brings home while keeping hers.



“My philosophy is that my money is my money and your money our money. It is the duty of the husband to give chop money (housekeeping money). There is nothing wrong with that. Whether I promote him or not, whatever money he gets, we’ll share,” she said on Asempa FM.



