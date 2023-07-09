My husband removed and sold his wedding ring because of Mercy but claimed it was too tight – Agradaa

General News of Sunday, 9 July 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Evangelist Patricia Oduro Koranteng who has recently accused her husband of ditching her has stated that Mr Oduro Koranteng had long made up his mind to leave their marriage.



In a video sighted by GhanaWeb, the Founder of Heaven Way International Ministries popularly known as Nana Agradaa alleged that her husband took off his wedding ring and sold it claiming that it was too tight for him.



“There are certain things that as a man with a wife when you do it you have spiritually collapsed your marriage and you will usually have your motive before doing that. For a man to go ahead and sell his marriage ring while your wife is wearing her, it is just deceptive,” she said.



According to Agradaa, contrary to her husband’s explanation, he had taken off the ring because of a woman she identified as Mercy whom she accuses of snatching her husband.



“It was all because of Mercy that you took off the ring and sold it and when you were asked you just said you had sold it. Who sells their wedding ring without a motive.



“When I do my analysis, it was around the time the man was talking to Mercy that he took off his ring. He claimed the ring was too tight and he had sold it but he had already made up his mind,” she said.



Agradaa has previously alleged that Madam Mercy who used to be a women’s fellowship leader of her church went behind her back to establish contact with her husband and has gone ahead to snatch him.



She also revealed that she has since sacked Madam Mercy for her role as leader of the women’s fellowship.



GA/SARA