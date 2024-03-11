My husband didn’t die from food poisoning – John Kumah’s wife

General News of Monday, 11 March 2024

Apostle Lilian Kumah, the widow of the late Deputy Minister of Finance, John Kumah, has refuted reports that her husband's death was as a result of food poisoning.



She clarified that John Kumah had battled a severe illness for over a year.



Apostle Lilian Kumah, who also serves as the General Overseer of Disciples of Christ Ministries, expressed her distress over the speculations surrounding her husband's death, urging individuals to cease spreading unfounded claims.



She disclosed that John Kumah had been grappling with a terminal disease for almost a year, a condition initially diagnosed by doctors in Germany.



“My husband went through pain but he never showed that he was in pain. He went through all the pain to do everything he needed to do during the period of his ill-health.



“He was motivated by a particular motto that he always operated by, which is, we don’t do what is convenient, we do what we are commanded to do.



“Right from day one since he was diagnosed in Germany, I have been part of the medical processes my husband went through, and no one, none of the doctors ever told me that my husband’s medical situation was because of poisoning.



“I have all the medical reports both from Germany and Ghana and food poisoning has never been mentioned in any of the reports,” citinewsroom.com quoted her to have said in an Interview with Asaase FM.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for Ejisu, John Kumah, died on Thursday, March 7, 2024, at the Suhum Government Hospital.



