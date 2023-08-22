'My house is run like a Presbyterian Mission House' – Osafo-Maafo

General News of Tuesday, 22 August 2023

The Senior Presidential Advisor, Yaw Osafo-Maafo, has said that he runs his house like a Presbyterian Mission House.



Explaining how this is so, the senior politician said that although he is a Methodist, he was trained by the Presbyterians.



He added that his wife also had a lot of training from the Presbyterians, even though she is not one, making it a situation of his house technically being Presbyterian.



“I was baptized a Methodist, confirmed a Methodist, but trained by the Presbyterians. So, I always say that if I am what I am today, I owe it to the Presbyterians. It’s a fact. And to add insult to injury, my wife was not only trained by the Presbyterians, but she went to the famous Agogo Women Training College.



“So, my house is run like a Presbyterian Mission House,” he explained.



Yaw Osafo-Maafo said this when he delivered a keynote address at the 23rd General Meeting of the Presbyterian Church of Ghana at Kwahu Abetifi in the Eastern Region on Saturday, August 19, 2023.



