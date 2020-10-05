You are here: HomeNews2020 10 05Article 1077865

Politics of Monday, 5 October 2020

Source: 3 News

'My govt extended power to over 2,000 communities across Ghana' – Akufo-Addo

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has revealed that his administration has extended electricity to over 2,407 communities across the country.

He said this forms part of his commitment to develop all parts of the country.

President Akufo-Addo’s comments form part of his campaign messages ahead of the December 7 presidential and parliamentary elections.

In a tweet on Monday, October 5, Mr Akufo-Addo said:

“We have extended power to over 2,407 communities across the country. Vote for the NPP in 63 days for sustained investment in our energy sector.” Give us 4 more years to do more for you. Vote Nana Akufo-Addo and the NPP to transform Ghana for all. #4MoreForNana #4MoreToDoMoreForYou”





