Politics of Tuesday, 29 September 2020

Source: GNA

'My government will absorb apprenticeship training fees' - Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has assured of his government’s preparedness to absorb apprenticeship fees and cost of start-up capitals if he is granted another term.



He said apprenticeship fees and affordability of start-up capitals had been a stumbling block for many unemployed youth to acquire skills training.



According to NDC's 2020 Manifesto, free technical and vocational training would pave way for both the privileged and the less-privileged to be empowered socio-economically to contribute to the country’s progress.



Mr Mahama, accompanied by Mr Johnson Asiedu-Nketia, the NDC General Secretary and other party officials, gave the assurance to the Council of Elders, Imams and people of the Sunyani Zongo Community after an earlier visit to the Sunyani Traditional Council.



He said his government would design a scholarship package for students from the Zongo communities, particularly females, to pursue academic and other professional programmes of their choice at the tertiary level.



He also pledged his commitment towards building senior high schools in all Zongo communities.



Mr Asiedu-Nketia said to ensure the wellbeing of the Zongo communities, the Mahama-led government would construct separate mortuary facilities in all government hospitals with trained Muslim pathologists to take care of their corpses.





