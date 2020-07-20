General News of Monday, 20 July 2020

Source: My News GH

My friend Akufo-Addo is untruthful, will be voted out – John Ndebugri fumes

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Zebilla Constituency, Lawyer John Ndebugri

Former Member of Parliament(MP) for Zebilla Constituency, Lawyer John Ndebugri has described the President of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as an untruthful person.



According to him, due to the President’s untruthful nature, the people of Ghana will vote massively to boot him out of office.



“I want to let everyone listening to your radio within the Kusang kingdom to know that president Akufo-Addo is my friend and he will greet me when he sees me anywhere but I don’t want untruthful people. They are untruthful people,” he said on Source FM monitored by MyNewsGh.com.



” When COVID-19 invaded Ghana from the onset, Nana Addo gave an order that, when someone died, he/she must be buried with 25 people in attendance. Contrarily, when he wanted the NIA to continue their registration, he came and lifted the ban on public gatherings from 25 to 100 people. He did this not because of our health but in order to allow the National Identification Authority (NIA) to register the people of his strongholds so that they can be able to register for the new voter’s ID card and vote for him,” he noted.



Speaking on the ongoing voters’ registration exercise, the former lawmaker said it was a calculated attempt by the government to rig the elections in its favour.



To him, the government should have considered the health implications of the registration process because all the safety precautions outlined are not adhered to and could spell doom for the people of Ghana because the number of COVID-19 may spike after the registration process.



“The people at the registration centres are more than 100 people and by the end of the process we are going to record high numbers of COVID-19 cases, there is no doubt about it.”



He reiterated the opposition NDC’s position for reopening of Schools saying that “Akufo-Addo opened schools so that they will get access to the students and tell them to vote for Nana Akufo-Addo and if they didn’t vote for him, Mahama will come back and cancel the free SHS that they are enjoying, they should send the message to their parents and tell them to vote for Akufo Addo. Politics, politics he has taken ahead of and left us and do not show any concern about our health”.





