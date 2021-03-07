General News of Sunday, 7 March 2021

My fight for footsoldiers not for personal aggrandizement – Kofi Ofosu Nkansah

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Accra Digital Center Kofi Ofosu Nkansah has given a strong indication that his fight for footsoldiers in the NPP is not for his personal gains.



According to him, he fights for the footsoldiers because he believes in equity and fairness.



He indicates that he is not inciting footsoldiers but calling for an attitudinal change in all sectors of the political party which is currently governing the country.



He believes that with the change of attitude and regard for party fold regardless of the individual’s position, the party will win no matter what.



Kofi Ofosu Nkansah who shared this opinion on social media said “Some people in our Party think my association and use of “Foot soldiers” and my appeals for equity for all is for my personal aggrandizement. Far from that, the word selfishness is not in my dictionary and it will never be. I don’t know why my campaign for equity and fairness should bother anyone.



It is a call for attitudinal change which will help our Party and Nation in the end. It is not to incite any foot soldier to chase an appointee or Party leader with sticks. It is a call to all party members, whether at the top or bottom, because it’s not only those at the top who can be selfish”.



