General News of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

My father wasn’t a dictator; scandalous history book must be banned – Sekou Nkrumah

Dr. Sekou Nkrumah

Dr. Sekou Nkrumah, Son of Ghana’s first President, Kwame Nkrumah, has said that the Government of President Nana Akufo-Addo is to blame for allowing the history book – Golden History of Ghana for Basic 6 – which describes Kwame Nkrumah as a dictator among others to be taught in schools, arguing that even though the Government says the book is not unapproved for use, it is still being used in schools across the country under the watch of the Government.



He contends that a serious Government would have banned and removed the book from all schools rather than merely issue statements to the effect that the book is not approved and should not be used.



The National Council for Curriculum and Assessment (NaCCA), the agency mandated to approve learning and teaching material for schools, has issued a statement saying the book is unapproved and its use must be ceased forthwith. But Mr Nkrumah thinks it is merely a face-saving and lame attempt to counter the criticism of the book by members of the National Democratic Congress(NDC).



“The issue here is that the book in question ( Golden History of Ghana for Basic 6) is circulating in some of our schools( authorized or not)!



So the Nana Addo government is still to blame for allowing that book to be taught in schools under their leadership! A serious government will immediately remove (ban) this book from all schools.



The press release of the National Council for curriculum and assessment distancing itself from the scandalous book, is simply saving face and a lame attempt to shoot down the NDC’s criticism of this national embarrassment!” Sekou Nkrumah asserted.



The book, Golden History of Ghana for Basic Six, is authored by Mercy Gyaa-Adiyiah and published by Golden Publications, cast Ghana’s Independence icon in bad light, describing him as a dictator whose command was to be obeyed without question. This portrayal has been met with criticism from many social media users, eliciting a statement from NaCCA which said the book is unapproved.