My family is discouraging me from becoming a lawyer - SHS student

Mercy, a student at Enyan Denkyira Senior High School, has stated that she hopes to become a lawyer someday, but she keeps receiving discouragement from people.



On March 18, GhanaWeb released a new episode of its programme, Everyday People.



Our reporter, Eugenia Diabah, engaged in a conversation with Mercy, who sells bofrot during vacation to help her parents take care of her siblings.



Among the information that was disclosed while speaking with the reporter was her future career.



Mercy is a general arts student and wants to be a lawyer someday, but some family members and people are discouraging her from doing so.



She explained that studying law is considered a difficult and expensive career, looking at the fees and the number of years one has to spend in school before he or she graduates.



“I want to become a lawyer in the future, but a lot of people discourage me from reading law. They are saying it’s very difficult. I do not want to quit, but my father is also discouraging me,” she said.



Mercy has an alternative and wouldn’t mind considering that career if she succumbs to the discouragement from her family and friends.



“If I am unable to go to law school, I’ll be a journalist because I like talking. My teachers have advised me to rather be a journalist than a lawyer. When I go to the university, I’ll continue to sell the bofrot anytime I come home for vacation to take care of myself," she added.



