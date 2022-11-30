My emotions took the better part of me – Ashanti Regional NSS boss begs

General News of Wednesday, 30 November 2022

Ashanti Regional National Service Director, Alex Opoku-Mensah has issued an unqualified apology to nurses in Ghana over his utterances at the Manhyia District Hospital.



He acknowledges that he could have handled things better but made his emotions take over the issue.



Read His Statement Below



UNQUALIFIED APOLOGY



I understand the disappointment and appreciate the inconvenience my action has caused the general public as well as the Nursing FRATERNITY and Manhyia Hospital.



*This has never been my style* but for a genuine reason to mediate a persistent issue between my daughter(Doctor) and a colleague nurse who I as well consider my daughter.



I do apologize for any mishap and assure all, there shall not be a repetition of such.



I look forward to maintaining a cordial relationship with any affected person.



Best Regards



Opoku-Mensah Alex



NSS Director



Ashanti Region



Background



The Ashanti Regional Director of the National Service Scheme (NSS), Mr. Opoku Mensah is reported to have stormed Manhyia Hospital to insult a nurse on duty over her daughter being invited to complete a procedure she undertook as a House Officer.



It is unclear what provoked the insults but an audio recording available to MyNewsGh.com captures an enraged Regional Director running down the nurse while suggesting that she comes nowhere close to his daughter who is a House Officer



MyNewsGh.com gathers the daughter of the NSS Boss had earlier done a procedure on a patient but there were some complications and was invited over.



She in turn invited her father who took an offence and stormed the facility in anger.