My disqualification is borne out of my critique on govt's policies - Odike suspects

Politics of Tuesday, 20 October 2020

Source: My News GH

Disqualified presidential candidate hopeful for the December 7, 2020 polls, Mr Akwasi Addai Odike, has blamed his disqualification by the Electoral Commission (EC) on the doorstep of the current government.



According to him, “because I am always not giving Akufo-Addo government breathing space in terms of his bad policies for Ghanaians such as towing levy, salvaged cars importation bill among others, they see me as a threat and have orchestrated that”.



The aggrieved founder of the United Progressive Party (UPP) spoke to MyNewsGh.com shortly after the announcement by the Chairperson of EC, Jean Mensa that the Commission has disqualified five (5) persons from taking part in the 2020 Presidential elections after failing to meet the outlined requirements.



“The EC led by Jean Mensa and NPP’s campaign manager, Peter Mac Manu from day one planned to ensure that I will not be given the chance to contest," Mr Akwasi Addai Odike alleged.



A week ago, the Electoral Commission of Ghana announced that seventeen persons put themselves up to contest for the Presidency in the 2020 election.



The Electoral Commission has therefore disqualified five (5) persons from taking part in the 2020 Presidential elections after failing to meet the outlined requirements.



Among them are; Akwasi Addai Odike, Marrick Kofi Gane and Agyenim Boateng while Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, John Dramani Mahama, Akua Donkor, Bridgette Dzobegnuku, Christian Kwabena Andrew, Alfred walker, Nana Konadu Agyeman, Hassan Ayariga, Ivor Greenstreet and Henry Lartey have all been cleared to contest.

