My detractors instigated demo against me over collapsed bridge – K.T Hammond

The Minister of Trade and Industry, Kwabena Tahiru Hammond has said the demonstration staged against him at Nsokote in the Adansi Asokwa constituency was organized by his detractors to cause disaffection against his six attempts in parliament.



Some aggrieved residents of Nsokote, a farming community in the Adansi Asokwa constituency recently demonstrated against the collapsed Bridge posing danger to them.



The bridge links more than 20 communities at Adansi Asokwa, Bosome Freho, and Asante Akim districts in the Ashanti region to Ofoase _ Ayerebi in the Eastern region.



The collapsed bridge has cut off several vehicular movements from the bridge site movement of goods, particularly farm produce, and causing the lives of many people as well. The bridge collapsed in 2015 and was awarded for reconstruction during the same period.



The residents have threatened to vote against him.



However, responding to the concerns of the community members, in an interview with GHOne News, the jovial lawmaker said someone instigated the people to carry out the demonstration since the bridge construction had commenced.



“When I was born, that road was there. It has taken me through the Kufuor Administration, Mahama Administration to try and get this road done. We have tried very hard to get the work started on the road, and I sympathize with my constituents. There was a bridge but it collapsed and so these are not matters that an MP from your own pocket….you know the kind of things we do at the constituency.



“I don’t understand why they have chosen this particular time to demonstrate against what? The contractor is on site, the road is almost shaped up, they tell me that it’s about 60% off so completed. Last two weeks, the contractor, myself, and the Minister of Roads and Highways had a high-powered meeting at his place as to what to do. He directed that they convey all the materials that will be needed to the site,” he said.



He promised to look into the matter.



“I am anxious, I would want to find out exactly what is happening. Because for all these years, they have pleaded, they have been very patient. They know what the road symbolizes for all of us.”