My desire is to see the NPP break the 8-year cycle – Razak Kojo Opoku

General News of Tuesday, 30 March 2021

Source: Peace FM

In the face of vile attacks against his person and loyalty to the New Patriotic Party, Razak Kojo Opoku has said that he remains resolute in his drive to help the party break the eight-year cycle in Ghana’s politics.



In social media post, Razak Kojo Opoku reaffirmed his commitment to the party and vowed to do anything within his means to ensure that the NPP wins the 2024 elections.



He said that he will not cowed by ‘noises’ from some quarters and as he remains committed to the mission of having Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia lead the party to victory in 2024.



“My Love, Desire and total commitment to break the 8year cycle curse and Akanfour Party's Tag with DMB is an ENTRENCHED SUPER-SUPREME-SUPERIOR to the noise and storms from any individual within and without the New Patriotic Party,” he said.



The CVM founder further stated that among other things, he will be ‘submissive’ to his God, the 1992 constitution, the president and his vice.



Read the post below



I shall forever be submissive to the Powers and Authority of:



God, Jesus Christ and Holy Spirit.



2. 1992 Constitution, Laws of the Country, Institutions of State and Ghanaians.



3. President Akufo-Addo and his family



4. Vice President Dr. Bawumia and his family



5. Rules, Regulations and Constitution of NPP.



6. My godfathers & godmothers (they know themselves and have been very super supportive).



7. NPP Grassroots/Footsoldiers( I love and really appreciate the massive support).



8. Ghanaian MEDIA



9. Religious and Traditional Authorities.



10. The general Business Community.



Beyond these aforementioned, I am NOT worried about any noisy lies and storms from the Sea because I WALK WITH GOD.



#Solid as a Rock #ignore the noisy lies. #DMBForever



