General News of Thursday, 25 February 2021

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

My defeat came as a shock but I shall return - Titus Glover

Former Member of Parliament of Tema East constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover

Former Member of Parliament of Tema East constituency, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover has said even though he was defeated in the 2020 parliamentary elections, he will return to reclaim the seat come 2024.



The Former Deputy Transport Minister says while he takes his defeat in good faith, internal power play gave room for his defeat.



“Yes my defeat came as a shock because people never believed I can lose the Tema East constituency but our own internal power play gave a room that caused all these things. I have a taken it in good faith and made amends,” he told Ghanaweb in an interview



Titus Glover lost the December 2020 polls to Nii Ashia Odamten of the National Democratic Congress.



Even though most MPs would abandon their initiated projects in the constituency after losing their seat, Titus Glover is currently continuing roads projects he initiated before his defeat.



He said: “Every project that I have initiated in my care we are still continuing. The roads in Tema East constituency we have done almost 80% from the Tema- Newtown.



"We are moving to Tema Community one to complete the road. Road diversion to Tema General Hospital with the support of Akufo-Addo will be worked on to make the road to the hospital complete.”



When asked by GhanaWeb the reason for his relentless commitment, he said the fact that he lost his seat does not mean he should stop whatever good he is doing for his constituents.



“I’m a different person. I love politics and I love helping every mankind. I'm not one of the politicians who goes to sleep after losing elections or puts a stop to whatever good they are doing for the people.



"I’m not like that, I still love my constituents it is few issues that came up which is internal power play that caused us losing the seat to NDC. But, we will catch up, we will put things together and the seat will come back to NPP.”



He however dismissed claims that these road projects are currently being done by the elected MP. He said no MP can initiate major road projects just 2 months after been sworn into office. He urged Ghanaians and his constituents to give credit to whom credit is due which is to himself and President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo



“I see a lot of people saying the projects ongoing are being done by the NDC MP, that’s not true. You can't be an MP for 2 months and embark on the massive projects.



"It is not the NDC guy that is doing it. They are my own projects that I started and I will continue. Give credit to whom credit is due,” he concluded.