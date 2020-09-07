Politics of Monday, 7 September 2020

Source: 3 News

My decision to run again as President is about Ghana and Ghanaians – Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has disclosed that his decision to vie for the presidency again did not come easily.



He said he did not jump into taking that decision.



“In all honesty, I didn’t take the decision to run for a second term as President neither easily, nor quickly. I didn’t jump into it,” he noted.



“I did it out of a sense of urgency, after I began to contemplate more and more thoroughly about our vulnerabilities as a nation.”



He said these on Sunday, September 6 in an address ahead of his party’s manifesto launch on Monday.



The flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) said he wants to leave a legacy, one of the burning desires that drive him to lead the country again.



“I run for President because I want to leave a legacy: a solid infrastructure, with 100% access for all. With this legacy, we will build a truly developed Ghana, on a par with the advanced nations.



“I know how to do it, part of it I’ve already accomplished, and since I know how to do it and the current government doesn’t, I feel I have the moral duty to ask for a second term. This is not about me, it’s about Ghana and Ghanaians.”

