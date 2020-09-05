General News of Saturday, 5 September 2020

My credibility in keeping my promises is without a doubt - Nana Addo

President Nana Akufo-Addo

President Akufo-Addo has stated that he was committed to making Ghana work hence his resolve to contest the elections three times before winning.



He said he had a vision and that was why in his first state of the nation address, he said he was a man in a hurry.



Speaking on Oman Fm, the president indicated that he knew four years was not far away from him so he was in a hurry to develop Ghana despite the mess he inherited.



In his view, Ghana was in a serious economic crisis and that was why former President Mahama lost the 2016 polls because Ghanaians lost trust in his leadership qualities and ability to manage Ghana better.



According to him, he has been able to contain the crisis and put the economy in a quicker recovery.



To his critics who doubted his promises especially the free senior high school, he said they told Ghanaians I was deceiving them but Ghanaians have realized that I have the credibility to keep my promises.



“People taught I was being deceptive when I made the promises but Ghanaians have realized that my promises were not just mere promises but promises that have been fulfilled.”



He went on to state that after he took over office, poor roads was a major concern everywhere he went and made him question the claims by the NDC that they invested heavily in road infrastructure.





