General News of Wednesday, 24 June 2020

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

My client’s pronouncements were prophecies – Lawyer of Apostle Owusu Agyei

Counsel for the pastor who was arrested for allegedly making threats on the life of the EC Chairperson has said his client's statements were prophecies.



According to Victor Kwadjoga Adawudu, his client was only professing what God revealed to him in the spiritual realm and that his statements meant no harm.



In an interview with Kwame Nkrumah Tikese, monitored by GhanaWeb, Mr. Adawudu said the only thing that was not right was the mode in which the prophecies were communicated.



“The statements the Apostle made were prophecies. The only thing that didn’t go on well was how he communicated them. He should’ve added a little sense to it” he indicated.



He added, the court based on a series of investigations even realized that the Apostle is a kind-hearted person who has embarked on a series of charitable events.



“The police after investigations even found out that Apostle is a good person who has donated heavily to charity,” he stated.



Meanwhile, Apostle Kwabena Owusu Adjei has been granted a GH¢100, 000 bail by the Accra Circuit Court.



In addition to the bail sum, he is to produce three sureties of Public servants earning not less than GH¢2,000.



He earlier pleaded not guilty to the threat of death, contrary to Section 75 of the Criminal and Other Offences Act, 1960 (Act 29), offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace and possession of narcotic drugs.



The case has been adjourned to July 21, 2020.



Watch the video below









