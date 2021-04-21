My client's 90-day jail sentence not harsh - Poloo's lawyer

General News of Wednesday, 21 April 2021

Source: Starr FM

Andrews Kudzo Vortia, lawyer for Rosemond Alade Brown popularly known as Akuapem Poloo says the 90-day prison sentence handed to his client is not harsh.



According to him, the judge had the option to jail her for two years for the same offence.



Speaking to GHOne TV’s Serwaa Amihere Wednesday, Mr Kudzo Vortia said people criticising his strategy in the case are ignorant of the facts involved.



When asked if the sentence was harsh, he retorted: "Never, it wasn’t harsh, the judge was within her limit”.



Meanwhile, the actress has been granted bail pending an appeal.



The court granted her bail in the sum of GH¢80,000 with two sureties. In addition to the bail, she is to report to the case investigator every two weeks and is to deposit her password with the registrar of the court.



Akuapem Poloo, was sentenced for publishing obscene material and for undermining the dignity and integrity of her 7-year-old son.



The convict (appellant) was arrested and arraigned before the Circuit Court, Accra on three (3) counts of offences relating to obscenity contrary to section 280 of Act 29/60 and Domestic Violence contrary of section 1(d) (iii) and (iv) and 3(2) of Act 732.



She was sentenced to 90 days in prison on each of the three charges after pleading guilty to them, but the court said, the sentences are to run concurrently.



