My child is now a victim of mockery because of my dismissal - Buaben Asamoa

Politics of Monday, 27 November 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Yaw Buaben Asamoa, has alleged that his child has become a victim of mockery in school as a result of his dismissal from the party.



Buaben Asamoa is among the four individuals whose NPP membership were revoked for their decisions to endorse Alan Kyerematen, the leader of the Movement for Change, and also a former member of their party.



The rest are; Hopeson Adorye, Nana Ohene Ntow, and Boniface Abubakar Siddique.



The NPP, in a statement, announced their dismissals by invoking one of the clauses in the party’s constitution as the basis for the decision.



Speaking to Kwesi Parker-Wilson on Oyerepa TV on Monday, November 27, 2024, about the repercussions of the announcement of his dismissal, Buaben Asamoa noted that the announcement affected his family, particularly his child.



“When you offer yourself to lead people, it is a huge responsibility. In my case, it has affected my wife and children. With the question you are asking me now, my child has become a victim of mockery because his father was dismissed. Now, he is unable to focus and it is affecting his studies,” he said.



Buaben Asamoa added that the circumstances that led to his departure from the NPP should not be taken lightly.



“Some are saying I left the party because I am annoyed. That cannot be taken lightly. As they keep saying that he is annoyed because someone else is leading the party, they should know that what they themselves are annoying and displeasing. I am not annoyed at anything going on,” he added.



