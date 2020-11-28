Politics of Saturday, 28 November 2020

Source: Peace FM

My achievements unmatched despite just two years in Parliament – Lydia Alhassan

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Lydia Alhassan

Member of Parliament for Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, Hon Lydia Alhassan, believes her achievement in Parliament is unrivalled despite being in the House for a relatively short time.



Speaking during a 3FM constituency debate organized for parliamentary candidates in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency, the NPP MP, who was touting her achievements in the educational sector, said “I’m telling you about what I’ve done; we started from the University of Ghana, Legon. Almost all the halls have been renovated by me in less than two years.”



She reiterated that she has supported over 500 brilliant but needy students with scholarships to continue their education at the tertiary level.



"I’ve renovated schools just behind you here (pointing to the direction of the host), Abelemkpe, I’m not even two years yet, I’ve fixed ceiling fans in four of the halls. I’ve renovated the reading rooms.



"This forms part of the educational measures she put in place for her constituents," she explained.



She further challenged her opponent, John Dumelo to provide the list of Five hundred students he claims to have provided them with free laptops.



"If he is talking about laptops, he should give us the list of people he has distributed those 500 laptops to. He has given less than 20 laptops that I can confirm.



"If we are talking about laptops then I have equally distributed laptops to some schools in the constituency including Accra Girls Vocational Institute, Atraco tertiary institution...I have done so much in less than two years in this constituency,” she stressed.

