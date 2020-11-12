My Parliamentary bid is a calling - John Dumelo

Politics of Thursday, 12 November 2020

Source: My News GH

John Dumelo is the NDC PC for Ayawaso West Wuogon

Parliamentary Candidate for the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency John Dumelo, says his Parliamentary bid is a calling from the people.



According to him, over the years he has worked at making lives better for the people in and out of his society.



These individuals, therefore, called on him to avail himself to be voted for as their Member of Parliament(MP) so he can do more for them.



He noted that although one doesn’t have to be in Parliament before he/she can better the fortunes of the people, he indicated that one needs to be able to influence policy frameworks in order to make lives better hence his decision to contest the election.



“My Parliamentary bid is a calling. The people called on me to represent them and I heeded to their call. I chose to go to Parliament so that we can make laws because that will help me represent my people better,” he said on Accra-based Peace FM.

