General News of Sunday, 17 January 2021

Source: Atinka Online

'My First Day At School' to be observed on Tuesday

File Photo: Teacher and her students in a class activity

Management of the Ghana Education Service (GES) has informed students, teachers, parents and the general public that schools will officially reopen on Monday 18, January 2021 for the academic year.



The GES has therefore directed that all schools should use Monday to tidy up their classrooms and compound whiles academic work officially begins on Tuesday 19, January 2021.



“In the light of that, Management wishes to inform all stakeholders that the annual event dubbed ‘MY FIRST DAY AT SCHOOL’ observed to welcome children entering school for the first time, will be held across all Districts and Regional Education Directorate on Tuesday 19? January 2021,” GES stated.



GES also assured parents that the all schools have been prepared and made safe for effective teaching and learning.



“Students, parents, teachers and the general public are assured that the schools have been made safe for effective teaching and learning and therefore should not panic. Let us get back to school! for safe learning,” GES assured.