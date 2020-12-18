Politics of Friday, 18 December 2020

My DCE is evil, she caused all the violence in my constituency – MP ‘cries’

MP for Effiduase-Asokore Constituency, Ashanti Region, Nana Ayew Afriye

MP for Effiduase-Asokore Constituency, Ashanti Region, Nana Ayew Afriye, has refuted claims by the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Sekyere East, Mary Boatemaa Marfo that he orchestrated attacks on her.



According to him, the allegations against him are untrue adding that even though he condemns the actions by the party boys against the DCE, the involved persons are reacting to the violence she caused before, during and after the elections.



“My DCE is evil, she caused all the election violence. The allegations against me are not true. I’m against violence so I don’t have anything to do about it. The party boys did what they did, which I condemn. Nobody masterminded with them, they only reacted to her numerous actions against the party before, during and after the elections. Knowing very well she caused all these troubles and turning around to accuse me clearly shows she is evil.”



Mary Boatemaa Marfo’s office was vandalized by youth believed to be supporters of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).



She is accused of paying voters to vote “skirt and blouse” against Nana Ayew Afriye to the extent of sharing GHC50 to constituents to vote against him.



After the attack, the DCE in an interview said “the boys who came to destroy my office are the MP’s boys. One Karikari who is MP’s right-hand man called me and threatened my life for no reason. I have decided to keep mute on the matter because of its political nature but the way things are going, I think I can speak up now.”



“I have no malicious thing against my MP but he constantly accused me of a crime I have not committed. Anytime he is given the opportunity to speak, Dr. Nana Ayew Afriyie will incite his boys against me,” Mary Boatemaa Marfo bemoaned

