'My Boy Charles' — Book on Archbishop Agyinasare's spiritual life launched

Religion of Thursday, 6 April 2023

Source: GNA

“My Boy Charles – Memoirs of a Life and Legacy of Exploits” a book on the ministry of Archbishop Charles Agyinasare, founder and Head Pastor of the Perez Chapel International, has been launched.



The Reverend Sam Korankye Ankrah, Apostle General of the Royalhouse Chapel International, launched the 387-page book, which captures the life, family and ministry of the Clergyman was launched on Friday night at the Church’s headquarters, in Accra.



The auditorium was filled to capacity by family, church members, seasoned pastors, business people, politicians, public officials and well-wishers who were there to support him.



They include the Reverend Stephen Wengam, the General Superintendent of Assemblies of God Ghana and Bishop Gideon Titi-Ofei, Presiding Bishop of The Pleasant Place Church.



Others are Bishop Benjamin Ohene Aboagye, Presiding Bishop,Perez Chapel Int, Lawyer Justin Frimpong Kodua, General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party, Mr Sylvester Mensah a, former Chief Executive Officer of the National Health Insurance Authority, Nana Kwame Bediako, a.k.a. “Cheddar”.



The Archbishop celebrated his 61st Birthday in March and the book launch marks another milestone in his Ministry.



The book shares the most powerful and inspiring stories of the man of God that anyone can read to be enlightened.



Prior to the launch, many renowned Senior Pastors shared insightful testimonies of the work and ministry of Archbishop Charles Agyinasare.



Bishop Dag Heward-Mills said, “I have known Archbishop Charles Agyinasare as a man of miracles, signs, and wonders. He is someone I have admired, whose ministry has spanned many years and has blessed many people…”



Professor Philip Ebow Bondzi-Simpson, Vice-Chancellor of the Methodist University, who reviewed the book said it centred on the Clergyman’s journeys, struggles, doubts and frustrations in life.



Each chapter started with quotable quotes extracted from issues Archbishop Agyinasare has written on, sermons he has preached and books previously authored.



“It also talks about the significant milestones, achievements reached over the years and finally, the mission of this man”, he explained.



“It talks about the man, his knowledge and mission. We will learn about the commission of this particular prophet: the commission to hear and to preach,” he added, using 1 Samuel 10:25.



Prof. Bondzi-Simpson said the book highlights the message that there was hope for everyone regardless of the circumstances of their birth and upbringing, history and past, adventures and misadventures— proof that God loved the sinner but not the sin and extended His hand of saving grace to all, including the sinner.



Bishop Dr Charles Agyinasare was born on March 22, 1962, to Staff Sergeant Andrews Asare and Elizabeth Arthur at Achiase in the Eastern Region of Ghana.



He is an international speaker, statesman, educator and author of many Christian books.



Dr Agyinasare started the World Miracle Bible Church, which was later renamed Word Miracle Church International (Now Perez chapel International) in 1987 in Tamale, in the Northern Region of Ghana.



He later moved to Accra in 1994 (CFC Building-Nkrumah Circle) where his meetings were characterised by mighty signs and wonders including notable signs of stopping the rain.



In what became known as “the Great Move”, the Church bought and relocated their place of worship to the former Meat Marketing Board head office (Now Perez Dome, Dzorwulu) in March 1998.



From an initial Sunday morning membership of 70 adults in October 1994, the Church has grown phenomenally to several thousands of people with over 50 branches currently in Accra, hundreds throughout Ghana, and several hundred of affiliates worldwide.



Agyinasare has been involved in world Evangelism for over three decades and has preached in more than 85 nations.



In recognition of his distinguished service to humanity, he has been awarded with several honorary doctoral degrees from reputable Universities across the world, including London’s Shiloh Ecclesiastical Bible College, and MC School of Advanced Leadership, Bangalore, India.



Dr Agyinasare is the author of over 80 books, some of which have been translated into French and Japanese.



He has over 100 churches in Accra and preached in 92 countries.



He is married to Rev. Mrs Vivian Agyinasare, who currently serves as the International Women’s Director of the Perez Chapel International and Associate Churches Worldwide.



They have three adult children and an adopted daughter: Pastor Dr Sellasie Agyinasare, Pastor Francis Agyinasare, Ms Charlene Agyinasare, Ms Clementina Quashie and two granddaughters: Carly Agyinasare, and Vivian Sena Agyinasare.



The couple has four grandchildren – two boys and two girls.



Interested persons can get copies of the book at the Perez Dome, Dzorwuly or at Agyinasarebooks.com or on Amazon.