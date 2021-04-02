My Assin brother Jospong is several times richer than me - Kennedy Agyapong

General News of Friday, 2 April 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Member of Parliament for Assin Central Constituency, Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has disclosed that multiple entrepreneurs and business mogul Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong is eleven times richer than he (MP) is.



He alludes that Dr Agyepong takes all chances in business and has come thus far making him one of Ghana’s most successful businessman in contemporary times.



Hon. Agyapong encouraged the youth of Ghana to emulate Dr Joseph Siaw Agyepong a.k.a Jospong owner of the Jospong Group of Companies (JGC) and waste management giant Zoomlion Ghana Limited by grabbing whatever opportunities that come their way to make more money to help sustain the economic strands of mother Ghana and their own communities.



Hon. Kennedy Ohene Agyepong was speaking on Akuafo TV’s Morning show dubbed “Adwenekasa” and monitored by newsmen in Accra on Thursday 1st April 2021.



The Maverick New Patriotic Party (NPP) firebrand has yet disclosed that he and Siaw Agyepong are brothers both from Assin in the Central Region and have lifted up the image of that community in terms of its name and economic empowerment.



The two brothers bear the Akan name Agyepong and Agyapong as their surnames with the same meaning but a little difference in spelling.