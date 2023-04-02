My 50 years experience of work is to help young entrepreneurs – Former UT Boss

General News of Sunday, 2 April 2023

Source: mynews.com

Former owner of defunct UT Bank, Captain Prince Kofi Amoabeng (Retired), says he is ready to use his experiences in the area of leadership and creating businesses in Ghana, Africa, Europe to groom young entrepreneurs to succeed.



The 71-year-old in a Facebook post sighted by MyNewsGH.com believes today’s generation need not fail when there are many examples they can learn from.



He notes that at his age and experience now, his is desire is to impsire today’s generation.



“My mission now is to share my story and lessons to impact the younger generation venturing into entrepreneurship” he posted on his Facebook.



“From five decades of knowledge and experience from leadership and creating businesses in Ghana, Africa and Europe, I have virtually seen it all, from the peaks to the troughs.



And anytime I advise young people and Businesses, it comes from a place of concern, because I want them to steer clear of the pitfalls” Amoabeng noted.



The once business mogul and UT Boss, had his bank subsumed into what is now known as the Consolidated Bank Ghana after it emerged their misapplied funds of the bank.



He has since been using his image and influenced to advise younger persons on how to handle their business and also proper timekeeping.



UT became very famous for how it used to retrieve funds from people who were owing them.



Some say they sometimes called persons who owe them at midnight or sometimes impounded their property







