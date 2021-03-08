General News of Monday, 8 March 2021

Mutual respect and goodwill should be our hallmark for progress - Shirley Botchwey on Commonwealth Day

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey is minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration

COMMONWEALTH DAY MESSAGE BY HON. SHIRLEY AYORKOR



BOTCHWEY, MINISTER FOR FOREIGN AFFAIRS AND REGIONAL



INTEGRATION OF THE REPUBLIC OF GHANA



8TH MARCH, 2021



Ghana today joins other Member States of the Commonwealth to commemorate the Commonwealth Day, which is being held virtually due to the limitations of the COVID-19 pandemic.



The theme for this year’s Celebration, “Delivering a Common Future: Connecting, Innovating, Transforming” is very appropriate given the overwhelming challenges and the threats to a promising and fulfilling future for generations yet unborn. We cannot afford to be helpless in the current situation we find ourselves. It is imperative that our abiding efforts would be geared towards assisting each other with our deeply rooted network of friendship amongst Member States, to achieve some of the goals, including protecting our natural resources and boosting trade through the Commonwealth Connectivity Agenda. Our Commonwealth family remains an organization that aspires to promote global sustainable development and helps shape the world of tomorrow, while playing its leadership role in curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.



As we celebrate Commonwealth Day, may I take this opportunity, to pledge on behalf of the Government and people of Ghana, our continuous commitment to the Commonwealth by fervently upholding the values of the Commonwealth and reaffirm our belief in this unique organization as a powerful influence for good in the world. It is therefore our hope that as we mark this auspicious occasion, we will cooperate more, with mutual respect and goodwill, to deliver a common future for our people. We commit to a future that is evidently characterized by sustainability, peace, security, fairness and inclusivity.



The relevance of our Commonwealth cannot be under-estimated in these contemporary times. Our Commonwealth has stood the test of time and has championed the promotion of prosperity, democracy and peace, justice and human rights, empowerment of women and young people, amplified the voices of small and vulnerable states, advocated the protection of the environment in terms of the blue economy through its Blue Charter and climate change. Apart from these great strides, this inter-governmental organization has been placed on the path towards further championing trade facilitation through the Commonwealth Connectivity Agenda to boost trade among its Member States and help address threats such as debt, terrorism, corruption, inequality as well as racism.



It is our hope that with a common purpose through knowledge transfer, all can give and all can gain. This would lead to innovations that will transform lives and livelihoods to ensure an inclusive progress and a greater prosperity for all.





On this note, on behalf of the Government and the good people of Ghana, I wish us all, a happy and joyous anniversary.



Long live Ghana, Long live our Commonwealth and may it remain a driving force for positive change throughout the Commonwealth family!