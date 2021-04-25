Mutilated body of man retrieved from machine at Tema

General News of Sunday, 25 April 2021

The mutilated body of a man who was found dead in the machine he was working with at a company Tema Community 20 has been retrieved.



According to reports, the deceased, Emmanuel Azanmessou was found stuck in the the machine on Thursday.



Graphic.com.gh reports that the manager of the company, who spoke on condition of anonymity, explained that there was a possibility that he died after a metal from the machine struck Emmanuel’s on the head.



His body has since been deposited at the Police Hospital in Accra as investigations get underway.



Confirming the case, Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Effia Tenge, who is the Greater Accra Public Relations Officer of the Ghana Police Service, said that the company’s officials made a report to the police last Thursday.



She added that they said Emmanuel Azanmessou was found in the gum making machine about 10:10 a.m.



Investigators eventually went to the scene where they found the body.



The report further indicated that from preliminary investigations, it has been revealed that he might have failed to switch off the machine during some routine operations around it as required by the safety procedures of the company, leading to his death.



When Azanmessou was found, his head and left arm had also been damaged severely.



From a research publication by Dr Kwesi Amponsah-Tawiah and Dr Kwasi Dartey-Baah on occupational health and safety in Ghana, it is that more than two million factory-related accidents and illnesses are recoded annually.