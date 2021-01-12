Politics of Tuesday, 12 January 2021

Source: Ghana Guardian

Muster the courage to reprimand Carlos Ahenkorah - Governance analyst to NPP

Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah was chased for snatching ballot papers

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) should muster the courage to reprimand Carlos Ahenkorah for his gross misconduct in Parliament, social commentator and governance analyst, Mr Kojo Addo has said.



The Tema West MP snatched ballot papers during the election of a new Speaker for the 8th Parliament on Thursday, January 7, 2021.



The act of the former Deputy Minister for Trade and Industry has gone viral with both local and international media condemning him.



Mr Ahenkorah in a press statement after a series of condemnation said he is heartbroken for the turnout of events on the day in parliament.



But reacting to the drama that unfolded in the chamber of Parliament, Mr. Kojo Addo said the MP's action can never be justified.



According to him, Carlos Ahenkorah's conduct "dent his credibility as a lawmaker", adding that it is disgrace to the country as a whole.



In his views, he expects the part's General Secretary Mr. John Boadu and the leadership of the NPP to muster the courage and unequivocally condemn the lawmaker’s "unfortunate action".



He finally pleaded with the public to seek moral or legal clarifications to find applicable sanctions against Carlos Ahenkorah for the offence of snatching ballot papers under the electoral act.