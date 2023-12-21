Mustapha Ussif commissions nursing and midwifery college in Yahaya Kubori

General News of Thursday, 21 December 2023

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The Yagaba/Kubori constituency on Monday, December 18th, witnessed a remarkable occasion as the Nursing and Midwifery College, spearheaded by Hon. Mustapha Ussif, was inaugurated and commissioned.



This groundbreaking initiative is a significant leap forward in healthcare education and services for the constituency, as it addresses the shortage of skilled healthcare professionals.



Hon. Mustapha Ussif, Member of Parliament and Minister for Youth and Sports expressed his dedication to improving healthcare services in the district through investments in education and training. The inauguration ceremony was graced by eminent stakeholders, including the North East Regional Minister, Hon. Yidana Zakaria, Regional Health Director, Dr. Braimah Abubakari Baba, and representatives from the Ministry of Health. They unequivocally celebrated the establishment of the first-ever tertiary institution in the district.



At the ceremony, the foundation for a one-storey ultra-modern classroom block was laid, highlighting the pressing global challenge of a shortage of skilled healthcare professionals. The Nursing and Midwifery College aims to bridge this workforce gap.



Hon. Mustapha Ussif urged the first cohort of students to work hard and strive for success in their journey towards becoming skilled healthcare professionals. He emphasized the importance of education in unlocking endless possibilities and shaping the future of healthcare in the community.



The ceremony also saw generous donations from Hon. Mustapha Ussif, including two motorcycles and a 50-inch television to augment teaching and learning. This followed previous donation of a mini-bus, computers, and other accessories to the school. The Member of Parliament emphasized his commitment to providing the necessary resources for the college's success.



However, a standout moment of the ceremony was the announcement of a significant donation by construction company Mawums Limited. The company donated 1000 bags of cement to support the construction of six modern lecture theatres for the Nursing and Midwifery College. This generous contribution underscores the community's commitment to the success and growth of healthcare education in the region.



Hon. Ussif expressed his gratitude for the donation, stating, "This support from Mawums Limited is a testament to the collective effort needed to build a brighter and healthier future for our district." The construction of the lecture theatres, coupled with the generous cement donation, signifies a collaborative effort to ensure the Nursing and Midwifery College becomes a beacon of excellence in healthcare education.