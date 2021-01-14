General News of Thursday, 14 January 2021

Mustapha Hamid to head National Petroleum Authority

Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid, former Minister of Inner-City and Zongo Development

Dr. Mustapha Abdul Hamid will be heading the National Petroleum Authority as the New Chief Executive Officer after serving as the Minister of Inner-City and Zongo Development since 2017.



The NPA was headed by Hassan Tapuli until he contested and won the parliamentary seat for the Gushegu Constituency during the 2020 polls.



Mustapha Hamid was also the deputy campaign manager for the New Patriotic Party in the 2020 election.



Even though appointments of new Ministers are yet to be officially announced by the presidency, close sources have come out with list of ministers and their ministerial position following the re-election of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.



Names like Mustapha Yussif, who was the National Service Secretariat Executive Director, will be heading the Sports Ministry which was held by Isaac Asiamah.



Also Deputy Minister for Education will be heading the Education Ministry while the former Education Minister, Matthew Opoku-Prempeh, will be heading the Ministry of Energy which was initially held by Peter Amewu.



Meanwhile, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has asked all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Chief executives who were in office before his inauguration to continue to stay in office until further notice.



In a statement signed by the Chief of Staff, the President however instructed the Chief Executives to desist from taking policy decisions.