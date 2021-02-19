General News of Friday, 19 February 2021

Source: Happy 98.9FM

Must Hawa Koomson be placed in the fisheries ministry at all cost? – Gov’t questioned

Mavis Hawa Koomson, Minister-designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture Development

Business Development Consultant, Kwame Okyere Darko has raised concerns about the nomination of Hon. Mavis Hawa Koomson to head the fisheries and aquaculture ministry as he argues the MP has no knowledge of the sector she has been assigned to.



His argument comes after the vetting of Hon. Hawa Koomson for her ministerial appointment, earlier today.



Kwame Okyere Darko was of the view that Hawa Koomson’s performance before the committee was abysmal and that has led him to question if there is no other position that will be a fit for her knowledge and skills.



Speaking to Sefa-Danquah on the ‘Epa Hoa Daben’ show he explained: “The question I was asking myself was that is there no other work that can be assigned to this Hon. Member of Parliament that will make use of her skills and knowledge? What happened was disturbing. Fish farming or aquaculture is a scientific area. So does that mean that we have no knowledgeable people in aquaculture than forcing this beautiful lady into this position, which is very clear that she doesn’t have a clue?



She was questioned that since there is no company in this country that is into production of fishing gear, what will she do about it when she comes? She stated that she will enforce the law. That should tell you that she had no idea about the fishing gear that was being mentioned”.



The business development consultant believes that everyone has an area of expertise and it is highly possible that the fisheries industry is not her area of expertise.



“Everyone has an area that they are good at. So can’t get we get any other place to position Hon. Koomson apart from the fisheries ministry? Or are we just getting jobs for the boys and girls?”, he questioned.



He furthered that the best thing the Government could have done was to get experts in the field to fill that position.



“When you got KNUST, they have the whole department that is called the fisheries department where you can find experts in the fishing area. So couldn’t we get anyone from that place?”.



Based on the Hawa Koomson’s performance, Kwame Okyere Darko concluded that Ghana as a country only talks about development. However, we do not act to make development a reality.



He expressed doubt that if Hawa Koomson were to head the fisheries ministry, she “will be able to attract donor funding”.



Mavis Hawa Koomson, during her vetting today, was subjected to various questions regarding her previous role as Special Development Initiatives Minister, and also her new role as Fisheries and Aquaculture Minister.



Meanwhile, Mavis Hawa Koomson made it to the social media trends as many commented on her command of the English language, her countenance and some responses given at the vetting.



