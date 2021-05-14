Muslims urged to safeguard themselves against coronavirus

Health News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: GNA

Mallam Mohammed Haruna, the Spokesperson for the Kadjebi District Chief Imam, Mohammed Muniru, has appealed to Ghanaians especially, the Muslim community to adhere to all the COVID-19 preventive and safety protocols to protect themselves against the pandemic.



He said the observation of the safety protocols such as hand washing under running water, wearing of face masks, social distancing and hand sanitation would help curb the pandemic if not eliminate it.



He said the disease is real and the battle against it could only be won through concerted effort.



Mallam Huruna, who is also the Deputy Chief Imam, disclosed this to the Ghana News Agency (GNA) during the observation of this year’s Eid-ul-Fitr Prayers at the Kadjebi Central Mosque at Kadjebi in the Oti Region.



He also called on the citizenry to help maintain the prevailing peace in the country; adding “we are all Ghanaians whether you are a Muslim or Christian.”



He said peace and tolerance are key ingredients of democracy and their absence would cause the country more harm than good.



He urged all to cultivate the virtue of tolerance to promote peace among communities, adding the slogan, “live and lets live” should be adopted to ensure peaceful co-existence among all.



Mr. Salifu Umar Farouk, the Assembly member for Estate/Zongo Electoral Area implored Muslim youth to remain calm as they celebrate the feast.



He advised them to respect the rights, freedoms and legitimate interests of others and refrain from engaging in acts that were detrimental to the welfare of other people.