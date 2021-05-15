Muslims urged to resist attempts to create social disharmony

General News of Saturday, 15 May 2021

Source: Peace FM

Mr Simon Osei Mensah, Ashanti Regional Minister, has asked Muslims to resist attempts by some people to create social disharmony between them and Christians.



He said the peaceful and harmonious relationship that existed between Muslims and Christians in Ghana over the years should not be allowed to be undermined for any reason.



Addressing Muslims at the Kumasi Central Mosque after the Eid Ul Fitr prayers to mark the end of the Ramadan fast, Mr Mensah said Ghanaians were one people with a common destiny irrespective of their religious or ethnic background.



There is, therefore, the need for all to stay peacefully with each other in communities and work together to promote development.



Mr Osei Mensah commended the Muslims for observing the Covid-19 safety protocols at the prayer grounds, saying it was a mark of obedience to the directives of the President of the Republic and the Chief Imam.



He said Muslims were law-abiding citizens and that the adherence to the Covid-19 regulations had indeed justified their readiness to be peaceful in the years ahead.



Mr Osei Mensah asked the Muslims to continue to adhere strictly to the protocols in their homes to avoid contracting the coronavirus.