Muslims urge Akufo-Addo to assent to LGBTQ+ Bill

Regional News of Thursday, 11 April 2024

Source: Daniel Kaku

The Western Regional Chief Imam, Sheikh Suleymana Ahmed Mozu, has made a strong call to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo to assent to the anti-LGBTQ+ bill to criminalize the practice of homosexuality in the country.



He reminded the president that these alien anti-social practices frown upon the culture, customs, and traditions of Ghana.



Sheik Mozu said this when he led the Muslim faithful to observe salat at Azulenloanu to mark the successful end of the holy month of Ramadan and the inauguration of a new independent Eid-al-Fitr Centre for Muslims at the Azulenloanu mosque.



For the past 50 years, Muslims at Azulenloanu have observed Jummah prayers but this ceased along the line and they had to always join their counterparts at the District Mosque at Kamgbunli for the Eid-al-Fitr celebrations.



Sheik Mozu reiterated that the Muslim Community would never endorse LGBTQ+ activities because that behaviour was 'unIslamic' and barbaric.



The Regional Chief Imam wondered why countries such as America restricted men from practising monogamy yet exerted pressure on other countries such as Ghana to practice LGBTQ+ which is against their religion and culture.



Sheikh Mozu observed that the human race would become extinct since marriage of the opposite sex and procreation would also come to a halt.



He said the Muslim Community prayed earnestly for President Akufo-Addo to sign the LGBTQ+ bill into law during the holy month of Ramadan.



Sheikh Suleymana Ahmed Mozu said not all human rights such as the right to practice LGBTQ must be guaranteed.



For peace and tranquillity to prevail in the country, he asked the Muslim Community to pray for President Akufo-Addo, Vice-President Mahmoud Bawumia, Member of Parliament for Ellembelle, Mr Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah and District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, Mr Kwasi Bonzoh.



He advised Muslims to desist from 'unIslamic' attitudes such as fornication, wee smoking, gay, lesbianism, theft, and other forms of immoral practices in Zongo Communities.



Sheik Mozu asked them to pray for forgiveness and reconciliation to enter Heaven.



To this end, Muslims must give alms to the poor and needy in society.



He said Islam is a sacred religion and reminded Muslims to live in holiness and desist from acts that do not glorify and edify Islam.



On the upcoming general elections, Sheikh Mozu reminded the Electoral Commission of Ghana to ensure a level playing field for all parties as another test case of Ghana's democratic credentials.



He prayed that Azulenloanu would grow great and be the Mecca of Ghana and asked Allah to prosper people in the town.



The Chief Imam of Azulenloanu, Zakaria Ahmed, urged them to unite and live in peace and harmony in the town.