Muslim organizations condemn Angel FM’s sexist attack on Muslim-women

General News of Friday, 19 April 2024

Source: Sani Abdul-Rahman

The Coalition of Muslim Organisations, Ghana (COMOG), has condemned Angel FM in Kumasi over denigrating remarks against Muslim women by its employees during a discussion on Eid day.



Panellists on its drive-time programme used sexist slurs and comments to describe the sexuality of Muslim women, making a mockery of the ‘sizes and shapes’ of their private parts.



“We register our resentment against this abhorrent act of deriding Islam and utter disrespect for Muslim Women,” said Dr Nasiba Tahir, Chairperson, Gender and Population Development Committee of the group.



The host, Isaac Obiri Yeboah, known as Ike De Unpredictable, also participated in the sexism, instead of preventing a conversation that sought to ridicule the chastity and nature of Muslim women.



COMOG decried the host for opening a jeering canon against Muslim women, making a mockery of their womanhood and how it resonates when non-Muslim men are in the ‘act’ with them.



“This, in our view is the most denigrating attack on the womanhood of our Muslim women, and also an attack on the integrity of Islam,” the group said in its condemnation.



COMOG acknowledged a “casual apology” letter making rounds on social media, purportedly from the management of Angel FM, which it said “further shows the endemic disrespect to the Muslim community.”



The said letter claims the radio station had indefinitely suspended the team that engaged in the sexism. However, COMOG alleges that the team continued their work and was never suspended.



“In the measure of the grievous offence against the sensibilities of Muslims, we think the radio station is deepening the scar on the conscience of the Muslim women who they have insulted with indignation,” said the COMOG chairperson.



The Coalition of Muslim Organizations has since called on Angel Broadcasting Network (ABN) and its affiliates to take immediate action to examine and punish what seems to be an accepted sexist culture within their organization.



COMOG has also threatened to take action against the entire ABN group if it fails to dismiss the team that engaged in the reprehensible discussion which threatens the country’s peaceful co-existence.