‘Muslim leaders must encourage youth to acquire skills’ - Isaac Kwadwo Boateng

Regional News of Tuesday, 18 May 2021

Source: GNA

Isaac Kwadwo Boateng, the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Chief Executive, has called on Muslim leaders to encourage the youth to acquire skills to create jobs for themselves and others in their communities.



He said that would help prevent youth migration to the cities in search of non-existent jobs or engage in unskilled activities.



Mr Boateng said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency after he had visited the Muslim leaders of Adoagyiri-Zongo to interact with them on their developmental projects.



He said, so far, Adoagyiri-Zongo had benefited from a modern library complex and a toilet facility, which were constructed by the Nsawam Adoagyiri Municipal Assembly, while the construction of drains were ongoing to avoid flooding during the raining season.



The Djankrom-Zongo had also been provided with toilet facilities and boreholes, among other projects, he said.



Mr Boateng said education was key to the socio-economic development of every nation and urged parents to send their children to school to benefit from the Free Senior High School Policy.



Mr Francis Aquah Rockson, the New Patriotic Party Chairman for Nsawam-Adoagyiri, advised the residents to continue to observe the COVID-19 preventive protocols by washing their hands with soap under running water, wearing of nosemasks, use of sanitizer and observing the social distancing rule to overcome the virus.



Imam Mustapha Bawa of Djankrom expressed gratitude to the MCE and his entourage for the visit and the great work the Assembly was doing for Zongo communities.



He called on the government to continue with the provision of developmental projects to improve the living conditions of the people.