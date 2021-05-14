Muslim leaders asked to rise up against the challenges of Ummah

General News of Friday, 14 May 2021

Source: GNA

The Ewe Muslim Community Forum (EMCF) in Accra has said the onus of getting a lasting solution to the Wesley Girls’ High School religious issue was on the leadership of the Muslim Ummah.



“Leadership of the Muslim should know that they are responsible and accountable to Allah and the Ummah for what is happening to us. They should rise up to the challenge and apprehend the plight of the members of this Ummah, especially the younger up and coming generation.



“We need not remind them of this saying of the Prophet of Allah; ‘You are all but shepherds, and each one of you is responsible for his flock. So the leader is a shepherd, and he is responsible for his flock …”



The EMCF made the remark in a message copied to the Ghana News Agency on Thursday to wish Muslims peace and blessings during the celebration of the Eid-ul-Fitr after their successful observance of Ramadan.



It called on the Muslim youth to take note of their limits and respect the elderly and leadership, saying; “Let’s all feel remorseful of our shortcomings regarding this Wesley Girls’ High School issue and take resolute decisions and steps to get over the hurdle, putting in mind the hadith of the Noble Prophet (PBUH), that ‘A believer should not be bitten twice in the same hole.”



The message concluded by saying: “May we witness many more blessed Ramadan. May we uphold the good deeds of Ramadan, even after Ramadan. May we rise up to our task as the best Ummah raised for humanity. May we be among those who will fast the six days of Shawwal. Let's stay blessed and strengthened all lifelong.”