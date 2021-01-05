General News of Tuesday, 5 January 2021

Source: Muhammed Faisal Mustapha, Contributor

Muslim chief commends NDC for seeking redress in court

Sarkin Talba of Greater Accra Hausa Chief, Alhaji Issaka Nettey

The Sarkin Talba of Greater Accra Hausa Chief and a philanthropist, Alhaji Issaka Nettey has applauded the National Democratic Congress NDC over its the decision to seek redress at the Supreme Court.



The leadership of the NDC outrightly rejected the 2020 Presidential elections results as declared by the Electoral Commission Chairperson, Jean Mensah describing it as flawed.



The post-election protest by the main opposition party has claimed six lives and wounded many.



He noted that, Ghana has been a peaceful nation until the recent election adding that the current post-election protest in the country will have a negative effect on National Development.



He said one of the most recurring in Africa is electoral violence and has been the bane of most African countries.



According to him it has become political nightmares in the midst of other related violence that have both political and economic implications on development within the continent.



He revealed that Ghana has been relatively free from electoral violence, unlike other Africa Countries which have suffered rioting during and after elections adding that since the advent of multi-party democracy in 1992, Ghana had held a number of elections that observers regarded as violence free.



He said the time has come to think differently on how to resolve electoral dispute as well as to position Chiefs, Peace Council and the Judiciary to actively participate in post-election protest and violence resolution and dialogue.



He reiterated the need for all stakeholders to actively involve in making Ghana proud and attain its stands as the gate way to Africa and a beacon of democracy.



He urged Political parties not to allow the 2020 elections to break the history of peaceful electioneering in the country.



He applauded the various stakeholders namely the National Peace Council, Civil Society Organizations, Religious leaders, Non-Governmental Organisations, Traditional Rulers as well as meaning Ghanaians who added their voices to ensure peace in the country.



Alhaji Issaka Nettey also commended the ruling New Patriotic Party NPP for the manner they comported themselves in celebrating their victory without any provocation.



He called for God's guidance in the country's journey to finding a peaceful resolution to the political impasse the country is facing and urged opinion leaders, Chiefs, Clergy and statesmen to ensure that justice prevails.



He cautioned against the hypocritical behaviour of some prominent persons who make pronouncements that tend to instigate the youth to make negative statements against prominent personalities.





