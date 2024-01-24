Music executive Goodies leads foundation to donate to Akosombo dam spillage victims

Regional News of Wednesday, 24 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

In the wake of the devastating Akosombo Dam spillage that left Mepe residents in the Volta Region grappling with the aftermath, Goodies & Gina Foundation, under the leadership of music executive Mr. Isaac Abeidu-Aidoo (Goodies) and Madam Regina Esi Ahorlu, has extended a helping hand to those adversely impacted by the unexpected crisis.



The Akosombo Dam, a crucial hydroelectric facility providing electricity to multiple West African countries, faced a challenge on October 15, 2023. Due to a surge in heavy rains, the operational capacity of the dam was exceeded, compelling the Volta River Authority (VRA) to release water to prevent potential overflow and catastrophic consequences.



Unfortunately, this decision led to severe flooding in low-lying communities along the Volta River, with Mepe, Battor, Sogakope, Mafi, Adidome, and Ada bearing the brunt of the disaster.



In a commendable response to the crisis, Goodies & Gina Foundation mobilized resources and donations to ease the suffering of the affected residents. Food and essential relief items were presented to the victims in an emotional ceremony at the Degorme camp in Mepe. The foundation expressed deep gratitude to the compassionate donors, volunteers, and the organizing team whose selfless efforts made the relief mission possible.



A heartfelt post by the foundation read, "We at Goodies & Gina Foundation wish to express our warm compliments and profound gratitude to our compassionate donors, who out of benevolent hearts, donated food, and other relief items to the victims of the unfortunate Akosombo Dam spillage in Mepe in the Volta Region."



The post continued to thank the organizing team and volunteers for their dedication, highlighting the heartwarming scene at the Degorme camp when the relief items were presented. The impact of the donation was evident as smiles returned to the faces of displaced residents, marking a significant moment in the ongoing efforts to rebuild and recover.



Goodies, a notable figure in the music industry, emphasized the importance of collective action in times of crisis.



"The world stood in utter shock when the terrible force of the unfortunate Akosombo Dam spillage, disrupted and devastated lives, properties, and livelihood of our fellow citizens here in Mepe and its surrounding environs in the Volta region of our beloved country.



"We firmly believe that, we are not put on this earth for ourselves, but are placed here for each other. As we all know, the wheel of life, be it good fortune or bad omen, stops temporarily at the doorstep of everyone, so we believe undoubtedly that, it is the responsibility of humanity to offer a helping hand to mankind whilst they are alive and in need," he said.



On her part, Regina Esi Ahorlu said, "As we present these relief items to you, we are not proud about how much we are giving, but humbled about how much love we have put into giving.



"We hope our expression of deep love on this occasion, will suppress, if not wipe out the pain, mental and emotional agony the unfortunate spillage might have caused you."



Receiving the items, Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa whose constituents are the most affected, expressed utmost gratitude to the donors.



Meanwhile, Antwi Garley of Antwi ne Antwi fame was also present at the event as the musician performed to entertain the crowd.











