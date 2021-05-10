Music awards UK set to return this year after being postponed due to Coronavirus

Diasporian News of Monday, 10 May 2021

Source: attractivemustapha.com

The 2021 edition of the event according to the organizers will be held on October 9, 2021.



Speaking in an interview with Journalist and Blogger, Attractive Mustapha Nii Okai Inusah the Chief Executive Officer of the awards mentioned that the date will officially be announced during a nominees announcement.



The Ghana Music Awards UK is largely a people’s choice awards scheme that brings together people within the music industry both in Ghana and UK and also expands the development of the Ghanaian entertainment industry into the international market for global recognition of Ghanaian creative works.



The Award which is in its 5th edition was not held last year due to the outbreak of COVID-19.



The majority of people within the Ghanaian creative industry and patrons of Ghanaian music in the diaspora especially have been wondering when the awards scheme will bounce back but the organizers in an Instagram post revealed that they are ready to serve the industry with the 2021 edition.



Currently, there are different laws and measures being put in place in UK, which is equally affecting events so one can tell if the 2021 edition will go virtual or will be organized in accordance with the COVID-19 measures in the UK, but the Organizers have held several meetings both in Ghana and in UK to discus the way forward.