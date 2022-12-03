Murdered US-based Ghanaian singer to be buried December 3

General News of Saturday, 3 December 2022

Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian female singer based in the United States of America, Britney Boateng, who was shot dead by her sister-in-law will be buried on Saturday, December 3, 2022.



In an obituary sighted by GhanaWeb, it noted that the requiem service will be held at the Ebenezer United Methodist Columbus Ohio - 3330 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH 43224 - from 9:30am to 11am.



Britney Boateng's mortal remains will be interred at Glen Rest Memorial Estate.



It would be recalled that on Tuesday, November 22, 2022, it was reported that Britney Boateng was shot dead by her sister-in-law, Tyona Dodson after an argument.



Information gathered by GhanaWeb from multiple international online platforms indicated that the incident, which took place in East Columbus on Friday, November 18, 2022, ended the life of 22-year-old Britney Boateng.



She was pronounced dead at 1:12 a.m., the Columbus Division of Police said.



A report by 10tv.com said that “officers were called to the 400 block of South Weyant Avenue, just north of East Main Street, around 1 a.m. Police found Britney Boateng with a gunshot wound, who was pronounced dead at 1:12 a.m.”



The police have since charged Tyona Dodson with murder.







ESA/WA