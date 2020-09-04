Politics of Friday, 4 September 2020

Murder, brutality normal in the eyes of Akufo-Addo – Asiedu Nketia

NDC General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress, Johnson Asiedu Nketia, says the incidents of murder and brutalities that occurred during the recent voters registration exercise, shows the extent to which such things have become normalised in the eyes of the president.



Speaking on Okay FM on Friday, September 4, 2020, General Mosquito as he is called by many, after highlighting several alleged incidents of assault and in some instances murder recorded during the exercise, all of which he said were perpetrated by thugs affiliated to the New Patriotic Party, said the recent description of the exercise by the president as being peaceful means the president has redefined what peace is.



"A registration exercise in which two persons died, others were injured whiles at least three Members of Parliament were beaten, then the President of the Republic whiles addressing the nation describes it as being very peaceful without reference to any of the incidents that were recorded. When someone is killed in the eyes of President Akufo-Addo it is normal, it is peaceful. When MPs are beaten it is normal, it is peaceful. That is his definition of a peaceful registration exercise and if that’s the situation then we have a disaster looming,” he said.



The NDC General Secretary addressing a press conference on Thursday said the violence that characterised the voters registration exercise were all masterminded by the ruling New Patriotic Party government.



Citing an alleged leak tape, the NDC said the violence-ridden registration exercise is a testimony of the NPP government’s grand scheme to apply violence and other undemocratic intimidation tactics to rig the upcoming elections.



“A further confirmation of this grand agenda is contained in an NPP leaked audio capturing the voice of the Deputy Regional Minister of the Bono East Region addressing a session of the NPP Invisible forces and Delta forces at a meeting held deep in the night, at a secret location, immediately before their deployment to cause mayhem in most parts of the country during the registration exercise.



“In this leaked audiotape, the Deputy Regional Minister Hon. Oti Gyaaka popularly known as ‘Homeboy’ was caught giving explicit instructions to the NPP Vigilante to, among other things, maim and commit murder where necessary with the promise of state protection and reward instead of prosecution,” Asiedu Nketia claimed.





