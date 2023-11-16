Muoso chief kicks against citing of public toilet near a community clinic

Regional News of Thursday, 16 November 2023

Correspondence from the Eastern Region



The chief of Akyem Muoso in the Atiwa West District of the Eastern Region, Barimah Dr. Owusu Beyeeman, has kicked against the citing of a public toilet by the Middle Belt Authority, close to the Akyem Muoso Community Clinic.



According to the chief, the facility should be relocated to a different location in the same community but not close to the health facility.



Barimah Dr. Owusu Beyeeman suggested that the space available should be used to put up a bungalow for the nurses who live far from the facility to enhance quality and efficient health care service to the residents.



The chief of Akyem Muoso said the community led by him has already planned and designed a bungalow for that space which is in the advanced stage to take off.



Adding that he's not against development, the traditional leader urged the government through the Middle Belt Authority and the Assemblyman to consider their appeal and spare them that space as the chiefs are ready to offer them a different location to cite the toilet.



Another reason chief of Akyem Muoso gave for his opposition to the citing of the facility near the clinic is the fact that there's already a toilet facility inside the clinic to serve patients who visit the place, furthering that citing a toilet close to the clinic would pose further inconveniences for the latter.

To drum home the appeal of the chief, his office has written letters to the Atiwa West District Assembly expressing their reservations.



The pit dug by the contractor has also been abandoned for over two years now, posing a danger to the residents.



Mr. Emmanuel Kudufia, a nurse in charge of the Muoso CHIPS Compound, on his part commended the chief and his elders for their stance on the project.



He said, they are also against the citing of the pub septic toilet but their views were not taken.



They are also of the belief that the place should be converted into a Bungalow to help the facility as they are expecting a resident midwife in the facility.