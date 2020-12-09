Politics of Wednesday, 9 December 2020

Muntaka will keep Asawase seat for a long time - Security Analyst

MP for Asawase constituency, Alhaji Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka

Political analyst, Michael Ebo Amoah has opined that the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak will continue to keep the seat until he decides to quit.



He made this claim on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm while assessing the performance of the NPP and NDC in the just-ended presidential and parliamentary elections.



The NDC MP who is the Deputy Minority Leader in Parliament beat the NPP parliamentary candidate, Alidu Seidu to retain the Asawase Constituency seat.



The incumbent won with 51,659 votes while the NPP candidate polled 31,256.



The MP reacting to his victory said: “… I have won 13 of the 15 electoral areas. I will continue to do my very best to project the image of the constituency.”



“I will work very hard to help push for positive change in many of the challenges that confront the people in this constituency,” Mr. Mubarak added.



Mr. Ebo Amoah reacting to the victory said the MP is a strong candidate who has enjoyed the goodwill of the people due to his connection with the people.



He was emphatic that until the MP decides to quit from a contest, he will keep the seat for several.

