Muntaka sues 11 branch executives in Asawase, demands GHC10 million

Member of Parliament for Asawase Constituency, Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka has sued 11 branch executives in the Asawase constituency.



The defendants are said to have issued a press statement of various defamatory statements which claims that the MP owns 15 stores at the newly built Asawase Market and the MP cannot deny.



The lawmaker indicated “that on or about 10th March 2023 to 11th, defendants issued a Press Statement, which was published, distributed and/or otherwise circulated by the general public and media houses. In the said Press Statement, the Defendants published various defamatory statements of and concerning Plaintiff. These defamatory statements comprise the following: “a. "If you will recall, a few days ago, the office of the MP Hon. Muntaka Mubarak of Asawase Constituency issued a statement which sought to whitewash the MP after he was exposed for forcibly allocating some 15 stores/sheds to himself at the Asawase Market built by next Flagbearer of NDC and the President of Ghana, H.E. John Dramani Mahama";



“b. "The youth stated categorically that the office of Hon. “Mohammed Muntaka Mubarak as usual is being economical with the truth";” among others.



According to the MP, this defamatory statement meant that he was engaged in public deception, abuse of power and/for corruption for his own personal.



Muntaka is also of the view that the statement made him look like a fraud a liar, and a corrupt among others.



Mohammed Mubarak Muntaka is demanding 10 million Ghana cedis for aggravated and exemplary damages and a retraction and unqualified apology by the defendants to be published to all media houses that the defendants caused to publish and circulated or distributed the defamatory materials with the same prominences as the publication made of and concerning plaintiff.



