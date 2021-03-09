Politics of Tuesday, 9 March 2021

Source: My News GH

Muntaka must leave parliament immediately – Former NDC Minister charges

Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka, MP, Asawase

Former Upper East regional Minister Prof. Avea Nsoh is calling for the resignation of the Minority Chief Whip Mohammed Muntaka.



According to him, his failure to whip Members of Parliament for the NDC in line with the position of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).



“Hon Muntaka Mohammed Mubarak, MP for Asawase must resign immediately. He has failed Ghana and the NDC. He did not name the SC judge in the bribery scandal and he failed to whip his colleagues to vote out non-performing ministers,” Prof. Avea Nsoh wrote on Facebook.



The National Democratic Congress (NDC) had earlier rejected the nomination of three Ministers-designate and had provided justifiable reasons for the rejection which they say was in the interest of the country.



However, after several arguments in Parliament, the house decided on a secret ballot to approve or disapprove the Ministers-designate.



At the end of the voting process, Minister Designate for Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson obtained the most votes out of the 265 ballots cast. She received 161 votes in favour of her approval representing 60.75 percent and 104 votes against her approval.



information Minister-Designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah secured 155 votes in favour of his approval which represents 58.65 percent and 110 votes against his approval.



Food and Agriculture Minister-Designate received the least votes after securing 143 votes in favour of his approval representing 53.96 percent with one spoilt ballot and 121 votes against his approval.