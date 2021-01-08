Politics of Friday, 8 January 2021

Muntaka deserves a national award for his heroism - Asiedu Nketia

The NDC's General Mosquito has called for a national prize to be given to MP for Asawase and former Minority Chief Whip in parliament, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka for what he describes as an act of heroism.



Mr. Johnson Asiedu Nketia explained that this would be a befitting honour on the MP for his vigilance that contributed to the nullification of attempts by Tema West MP, Carlos Ahenkorah, at snatching ballot sheets in parliament.



He was addressing a press conference at the party's headquarters in Accra following news of the election of Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin as Speaker of Parliament.



Answering questions posed to him at the conference, Mr. Asiedu Nketia stated that instead of calling for Mubarak to also be investigated, he should rather be decorated with a national prize.



"Killing may be wrong but if you see somebody going to bomb Akosombo Dam and you kill that person, the court will set you free. So when you talk about disruptive conduct, it does not include one that stops wrongdoing," Mr. Asiedu Nketia explained.



Mr Bagbin becomes the first Speaker elected by the House, who isn't a member of the ruling party in the country.



Meanwhile, the NDC says it will initiate processes to have Carlos Ahenkorah investigated for what many have described as a shameful decision he made when he tried to obstruct proceedings in the House during the election of the Speaker of Parliament.